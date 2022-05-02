PM Modi receives special gift from a little girl after landing in Germany; watch viral clip here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a thoughtful gift from a little girl in Berlin. A short video of the exchange was shared by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on social media. The clip has now gone viral.

PM Modi is currently visiting Germany for bilateral talks with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After meeting the new Chancellor, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Among the guests was a little girl who presented a unique gift to the Prime Minister. The little girl had made a pencil sketch of PM Modi which she presented to him, as seen in the shot clip shared by Goyal.

The viral video also showed that PM Modi was thrilled to receive the gift from the little girl. The Prime Minister also asked the little girl multiple questions about the pencil sketch.

"Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon and has made his pencil sketch," Piyush Goyal said in the caption of his post on Twitter.

Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon & has made his pencil sketch. pic.twitter.com/VJsOehmc7p — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2022

In just a few hours, the video has received over 3,000 views and has been re-shared hundreds of times. Netizens are praising the little girl in the replies to Goyal's tweet.

The little girl has been identified as Manya, according to news agency ANI. She was delighted with the interaction she had with PM Modi. "It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me 'Shabash'," she told ANI.

Germany was the first stop on PM Modi's three-nation Europe tour. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Denmark as well as France.

