PM Modi begins ‘3-day, 3-nation’ Europe tour today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday began his 'three-day, three-nation' tour to Germany, Denmark and France. He will be visiting Berlin to hold a bilateral discussion with H E Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany.

PM Modi's tour to Europe comes at a time when the region is facing numerous trade, finance, and geopolitical challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and the German chancellor will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format that India conducts only with Germany. Several Indian ministers will also travel to Germany and hold consultations with their German counterparts.





In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements.



The first leg of the visit will be in Germany, where I will meet Chancellor @OlafScholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

Following a visit to Berlin, PM Modi will be travelling to Copenhagen, Denmark to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen to discuss the 'Green Strategic Partnership'.

PM Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

In addition, PM Modi will be part of the second India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, and renewable energy.

During the return journey to India, PM Modi will stop over in Paris and will meet President Emmanuel Macron.





In Paris I will be meeting my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, who has just been re-elected. During our talks we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said that Prime Minister Modi will “exchange perspectives" on the Ukraine issue. He said energy security will be among key areas of discussion during bilateral meetings with the European leaders.

This is PM Modi's first trip amid the Ukraine crisis. “Our position on Ukraine has been clear. First, there should be a cessation of hostilities; second, a solution must be found out through dialogue and diplomacy," Kwatra said.