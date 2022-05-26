PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival on May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s biggest festival of drones, Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. on 27 May at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will also interact with Kisan drone pilots, and startups in the exhibition center and witness demonstrations of the open-air drone.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), has reported that the festival is a two-day event starting from 27 May to 28 May.

According to PIB, over 1600 delegates including government officials, armed forces, foreign diplomats, public sector units, private companies, drone startups, and many more will be a part of the Mahotsav.

More than 70 exhibitors will display at the exhibition and the two-day event will also experience a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, and display of a Made In India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.