PM Modi to inaugurate 'InFinity Forum' on Dec 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a thought leadership Forum on FinTech, called ‘InFinity Forum’, on December 3 via video conferencing.

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India will host the InFinity Forum event on December 3 and 4 to make the fintech industry more inclusive. The event, held in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg, will have the UK, South Africa and Indonesia as partner countries.

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners of this year’s forum.

"The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement.

The PMO added that the forum's agenda will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’, with various sub-themes including fintech beyond boundaries, with businesses and governments focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, and fintech beyond finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as spacetech, greentech and agritech to drive sustainable development.

The agenda of the forum will also include fintech beyond next, with a focus on how quantum computing could impact the nature of the Fintech industry and promote new opportunities.

Forum's key speakers are Finance Ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, SoftBank Group Chairman & CEO Masayoshi Son, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MD and CEO Uday Kotak and IBM Corporation Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

