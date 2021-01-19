PM Modi to release Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of nearly Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on January 20, 2021. He will be attending the event virtually at 12 noon via video conferencing.

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The assistance would include the release of first instalment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second instalment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed first instalment of assistance under PMAY-G.

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin

PM Modi gave the clarion call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016.

So far, 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, difficult areas.

In addition to the unit assistance, the PMAY-G beneficiaries are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.

The scheme also has provisions for convergence with other schemes of the Centre and states/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, and access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read: Jobs have moved from high productivity to low productivity sectors: CMIE

Also Read: Investor wealth rises by Rs 3.43 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty log best gain in four months

Also Read: Railways seeks Rs 75,000 crore from Centre in Budget 2021