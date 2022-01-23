scorecardresearch
PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter.

A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.

The statue, Modi had said earlier, will be a fitting tribute to Bose's immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

