Poet Rahat Indori dies of cardiac arrest in Indore

Eminent poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. Indori had also tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old was admitted to the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh following the test results.

Cardiac Arrest 05:00 ..... .... - Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Earlier on August 11, Rahat Indori shared the news on his social media handles that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Indori wrote in Hindia: "My coronavirus test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of COVID-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook".

, . , , . - Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

After being hospitalised on Sunday, Indori suffered two heart attacks and doctors were not able to stabilise his condition, according to Dr Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital. He also said that Indori had 60 per cent pneumonia. He was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure along with some other health-related issues.

Indori was an acclaimed poet as well as a lyricist. He had penned popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Neend Churai Meri' for the film Ishq. He had also written 'M Bole To' for Munna Bhai MBBS and many more. He had also authored multiple books throughout his life. His last rites will be performed today at 9:30 pm.

Prominent political personalities and Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief. Rahul Gandhi paid his respects by quoting Rahat Indori.

" , ..." , - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wrote a few words for the lyricist.

... , , , - Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

" , ." !! ! - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 11, 2020

