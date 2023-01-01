Police still looking into Rishabh Pant's case after locals blame pothole for accident

The area where Rishabh Pant's car accident occurred has seen a number of other accidents that have resulted in fatalities, according to local residents Ravindra Rathi, Pankaj Kumar, and Praveen Kumar.



According to the locals, the lack of a service lane on the highway makes it narrow and frequently causes drivers to lose their balance when making turns. As a result, the likelihood of an accident increases dramatically. A police investigation brought the revelations to light.



Locals claimed that Pant's car lost control after crashing into a pothole that had been filled overnight. Locals have described it as a "place of death" due to the number of accidents that have occurred, but no steps have been taken to repair the area.



Pant was injured after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday, December 30. After that, bus driver Sushil Mann, conductor Paramjeet, and the passengers on board came to Pant's aid.



The reasons for the accident remain unknown two days later. Pant had fallen asleep while driving, according to the police.



However, Delhi and District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma previously stated that Pant was attempting to avoid a pothole when the accident occurred.



Pant is currently receiving care at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, and at this time, more information on his health is awaited. The left brow of the southpaw has already undergone plastic surgery.



Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami put an end to all rumours, claiming that Rishabh's car accident was caused by a pothole. He stated that the accident occurred as a result of a pothole on the road, and Rishabh's car accident occurred while attempting to avoid it.



Pant is receiving medical care at the Max Hospital in Dehradun at the moment. An AIIMS report states that Pant's recovery time after the accident will be between three and six months.

