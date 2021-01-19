Post-COVID wedding: Madurai couple sends GooglePay, PhonePe QR code on invite

Couples have found many innovative ways to receive presents and blessings in the post-COVID wedding season. While many couples have still stuck to physical cash and gifts, some have switched to digital wallets like Google Pay and PhonePe to avoid any physical contact.

A family in Madurai decided to print QR code of Google Pay and PhonePe on the wedding invite so that wedding guests and all those who have not been able to attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic can transfer the money to the bride's bank account. According to the bride's mother TJ Jeyanthi, approximately 30 people have utilised this facility to digitally transfer cash as wedding presents.

Jeyanthi, who runs Janani Beauty Parlour in Madurai added this is the first time such an initiative was taken in the family. Before the wedding ceremony on Sunday, pictures of the wedding invite featuring the QR code became the talk of the town. Jeyanthi also told news agency IANS, "I have been getting many calls on this. Similarly, my brother and others in the family have been getting lots of calls since Monday morning."

Last month, a newly-wed couple delivered a wedding feast to their relatives and friends who had participated in the wedding celebrations online.

With IANS inputs

Also read: JEE, NEET, board exams will be based on reduced syllabus: Education Minister