Meet the Indian who fasts every Friday for Trump's good health

A fan of US President Donald Trump from Konnay village in Telangana has urged the central government to fulfill his wish of meeting Trump during his maiden India visit. This diehard fan named Bussa Krishna claims he's a devotee of Trump. Krishna isn't a regular fan. He fasts for Trump's long life every Friday, he claims.

Telangana's Trump superfan urges Centre to fulfill his dream of meeting US President Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/06ztuyXSoz pic.twitter.com/PdZXaHYest - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 18, 2020

Krishna told the news agency ANI that he wants the government to allow him to meet Trump. "I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday, I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before beginning any work. I wish to meet him; I request the government to make my dream come true," he said.

He added he carried Trump's picture with him and that the US President was like a god to him. He has even installed a six-feet statue of the POTUS near his house where he prays daily. Almost 15 labourers were involved in building this statue and it took them a month to finish the construction, he claimed.

His friends also told ANI that although his real name is Bussa Krishna, the villagers fondly call him 'Trump' Krishna due to his devotion towards the POTUS. Ramesh Reddy, a friend of Bussa, said the latter's house was known as the Trump house and that the villagers appreciated and respected his fondness towards Trump.

Konnay village head Venkat Goud said he approved of his beliefs. Goud also urged the government to fulfill his dream of meeting Trump. US President Donald Trump and the First Lady of the US Melania Trump will arrive in India on February 24 for a two day visit.

Also read: Not 'trade deal' but 'trade package' on the cards during Trump's India visit

Also read: 'Looking forward to visiting New Delhi, Ahmedabad,' says Melania Trump

Also read: Trump's India visit: Will it be just lofty intent or something more tangible?