Power outage Mumbai: Central, south Mumbai without electricity; local trains affected

Major power outage was reported in parts of South Mumbai with areas like Dadar, Parel, Sion, and Matunga without electricity on Sunday morning. Local train services were halted too on one rail line.

Taking to social media, netizens said the power failure is on account of Tata Power grid failure with the restoration work said to be in full swing. Local train services were halted too on one rail line.

Train movement was halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the electricity supply stopped, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur told PTI.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said.

Earlier, residents of Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai reported a power outage. There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai, said Nehal Shah, a municipal corporator.

The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined and efforts are on to restore the supply, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like Tata Power.

A spokesperson of Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020, which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that the power supply will be restored in an hour.

"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," BMC tweeted.

It also shared helpline numbers for assistance due to power failure. "For any assistance due to electric supply failure please call Disaster management control room of MCGM on 02222694725 /02222694727 /02261234000,' BMC tweeted.

The power outage is in areas with BEST as the electricity distribution company. Tata Power, Adani, and Msedcl supply in other parts of Mumbai, such as Navi Mumbai, Thane etc, is normal.

