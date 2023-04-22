‘Praying for everyone’s wonderful health’: PM Modi greets people on Eid and Akshay Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest wishes to the people of India and around the world on the auspicious occasions of Eid and Akshay Tritiya on Saturday. These festivals hold significant importance for the Muslim community and the Hindu community, respectively, and are celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm.

Eid is a major religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time of joy, feasting, and giving to charity. On this day, Muslims gather for prayers, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals with family and friends. It is a time to renew relationships and extend greetings of peace and love to all. Eid is a celebration of the spirit of brotherhood, forgiveness, and gratitude.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!," PM Modi tweeted.

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is believed to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It is a day that is associated with new beginnings, making purchases, and starting new ventures. People believe that any new venture or investment made on this day is bound to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the significance of this day in his tweet and encouraged people to take advantage of the auspiciousness of the day. He wished people prosperity, happiness, and good health and hoped that the day would bring new opportunities and success to their lives.

अक्षय तृतीया की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि दान-पुण्य और मांगलिक कार्य के शुभारंभ की परंपरा से जुड़ा यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

In addition to this, the Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Saint Parshuram. Devotees across the country celebrate this day with great reverence and devotion. Saint Parshuram is considered to be one of the most revered and celebrated saints in Hindu mythology.