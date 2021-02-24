scorecardresearch
Priyankemon, sutli bomb, parachute: Netizens get creative over Priyanka Chopra's quirky ball-shaped dress

The outfit that has started a meme fest is a Halpern studio outfit and Law Roach has styled it.  The dress is called "Polka Dot Draped Orb" which is from Spring Summer 2021

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared multiple witty memes based on her ball-like dress on Twitter. The Quantico actor thanked her fans for making such creative memes and wrote, "Thanks for making my day guys!".

Priyankemon, parachute, firecracker, a ball Virat Kohli is trying to catch are just some of the choicest memes that are making the rounds.


The outfit that has started a meme fest is a Halpern studio outfit and Law Roach has styled it.  The dress is called "Polka Dot Draped Orb" which is from Spring Summer 2021.

Priyanka Chopra is not new to being a meme template. Social media was abuzz with Priyanka Chopra memes after her 2019 Met Gala dress caught everyone's attention.  At that time, the former Miss World wore a Dior outfit with eccentric make-up, big, bushy hair and even a bindi. Twitter pointed out uncanny similarities between Priyanka's Met Gala look and Johnny Depp as The Mad Hatter in Alice In Wonderland.Also read: Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian-American scientist who played key role in NASA's Perseverance landing

