Priyankemon, sutli bomb, parachute: Netizens get creative over Priyanka Chopra's quirky ball-shaped dress

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared multiple witty memes based on her ball-like dress on Twitter. The Quantico actor thanked her fans for making such creative memes and wrote, "Thanks for making my day guys!".

Priyankemon, parachute, firecracker, a ball Virat Kohli is trying to catch are just some of the choicest memes that are making the rounds.

The outfit that has started a meme fest is a Halpern studio outfit and Law Roach has styled it. The dress is called "Polka Dot Draped Orb" which is from Spring Summer 2021.

Priyanka Chopra is not new to being a meme template. Social media was abuzz with Priyanka Chopra memes after her 2019 Met Gala dress caught everyone's attention. At that time, the former Miss World wore a Dior outfit with eccentric make-up, big, bushy hair and even a bindi. Twitter pointed out uncanny similarities between Priyanka's Met Gala look and Johnny Depp as The Mad Hatter in Alice In Wonderland.

