PUBG ban in India triggers memes fest on Twitter

The central government announced on Wednesday that it has banned the popular online game PUBG along with 118 other Chinese applications. The government's ban on PUBG has received a mixed reaction from Twitter users. While some netizens are happy that the online game has been banned, fans of the game are understandably not in a good mood. Most people are using memes to express their opinions on the PUBG ban.
Here's is a collection of Twitter reactions to the banning of PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps:
Government banned #PUBG
Meanwhile Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/4ltV7gmdkt- Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) September 2, 2020
Government bans 118 Chinese apps including Pubg mobile
Le #PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/DlR2pSSIeK- Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020
Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG
Desi Parents: pic.twitter.com/3JW24dWfCq- Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned in india..
My mom reaction : pic.twitter.com/Fo6XYzekYx- Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) September 2, 2020
118 apps including famous mobile gaming app #PUBG banned in India.
Meanwhile Govt - pic.twitter.com/RnYfRkjDqJ- THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 2, 2020
Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG
Le Tiktokers to PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/REbYgiFlns- Truth Step (@step_truth) September 2, 2020
The guy who recently bought #PUBG royale pass: pic.twitter.com/Nd8u4CPGgb- Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) September 2, 2020
Ministry of Information & Technology bans 118 Apps including #PUBG
Meanwhile parents to govt.-- pic.twitter.com/gfvmqIzA2w- Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned
Indian parents to government : pic.twitter.com/6TtXV8wAiU- Epic_Boy (@Vishalrajput103) September 2, 2020
Govt. banned 118 apps including #PUBG
Me and my squad- pic.twitter.com/DQneYpzgGi- Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned
MI mobile :- pic.twitter.com/BmQqNSBJvn- D y n a m i t e (@hadd_hai_bc) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned
Meanwhil me teasing my friends who spent money for Royal pass pic.twitter.com/dFmAO0NeVs- Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 2, 2020
#PUBG pic.twitter.com/vw2xJGfGRL- Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) September 2, 2020
My All Time Favorite #PUBG Meme.. #Nation_with_modi pic.twitter.com/CJIOqwkgyo- Arnab Goswami (@arnabofficial7) September 2, 2020
Also Read: India bans PUBG and 118 Chinese apps
Also Read: PUBG Mobile and other 118 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's the full list
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today