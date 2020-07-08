PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update brings out Livik Map; all you need to know

PUBG Mobile has updated to 0.19.0 version with the exclusive Livik Map. The update brings a new Royale Pass 14 called Spark the Flame, which will be available from July 14. In addition to this, a new arena gameplay map has also been introduced by the developer for Team Gun Game called Library.

The Livik Map is a 'Nordic' style map having snowy and waterfall terrain. Livik is spread across a 2km x 2km area with 52 players and 15 minute matches. Besides, under Livik Map, there will be exclusive weapons such as the P90 SMG and the Mk 12 Marksman rifle and a new Monster Truck vehicle.

At present, Livik Map is in BETA stage and the developers have promised to bring in more features in the stable version.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update and Livik Map

Android and iOS user can download by visiting Google Play Store and App Store. The update can also be done via PUBG Mobile directly.

The size 0.19.0 update on an Android phone is 0.9GB, and on iOS it is 2.3 GB.

PUBG players who will update their games to the version 0.19.0 between July 7 and July 13 will be eligible to receive 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Nightmare Helmet for their avatar.