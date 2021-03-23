PUBG Mobile announces new update; says crossed 1 billion global downloads

PUBG Mobile has crossed 1 billion downloads globally from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In order to mark this achievement, PUBG Mobile is preparing a new update for the mobile game.

PUBG Mobile took to Twitter to announce that it had crossed 1 billion downloads globally. It said, "Players, it's our turn to level up! PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! Stay tuned for an awesome new update #pubgm1Billion".

Players, it's our turn to level up! PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! Stay tuned for an awesome new update #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM - PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

While PUBG Mobile is celebrating 1 billion downloads, the game is still banned in India. Last year on September 2, the government had banned PUBG Mobile under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The mobile game was banned along with hundreds of Chinese apps last year over security concerns.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile fans across the world have been anticipating the launch of the latest map -Karakin - which is expected to replace Vikendi which was released last year. In a tweet, PUBG Mobile had confirmed that the new map will be released on April 7. Karakin had already been rolled out on the PC version of the game last month.

PUBG Mobile wrote on Twitter, "Nope, it's not a mirage - that's a chicken dinner in the desert! Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it's gone! #PUBGMKARAKIN #KARAKIN".

Nope, it's not a mirage - that's a chicken dinner in the desert! Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it's gone! #PUBGMKARAKIN #KARAKIN pic.twitter.com/SDigGOOb7G - PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 21, 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 (beta version) had revealed that the new Karakin map stretches for two square kilometers. The map will only support the Classic Mode i.e only up to 64 players will be able to participate in a match.

