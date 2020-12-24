PUBG Mobile gets new India team as struggle to return continues

PUBG Mobile's parent company Krafton is taking various pro-India steps to ensure the smartphone game's entry in the country.The company had recently appointed several new faces to the leadership team, two days after hiring a new country manager. If reports are to be believed, more people have been added to the team.

The latest appointments come close on the heels of Indian government stating that no permission has been specifically given to PUBG for a comeback in the country.

Various new appointments are being made at the company which are suggestive of PUBG's keenness to ensure the game is not delayed for too long in India.

According to an Inside Sport report, Krafton Inc has added more people to the team. The team now includes Akash Jumde, who has been appointed as the Visual Content Designer, and Piyush Agarwal as the Finance Manager. Arpita Priyadarshini is the Senior Community Manager and Karan Pathak has been appointed as the Senior Esports Manager. These new appointments come after Aneesh Aravind was appointed as the country manager on Tuesday.

The report added that the newly recruited people were earlier working with Tencent.The ban on the gaming app in India in September 2020 due to security reasons did not stop the mobile game from topping the charts worldwide in terms of revenue this year.

