PUBG Mobile to make a comeback soon for Indian audience

PUBG Corporation plans to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. However, the company hasn't announced the launch date yet. The move comes after the Indian government banning over 200 Chinese apps over the last few months. Following the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, PUBG Corporation had unauthorised Tencent Games from all PUBG MOBILE-related franchise in India and had taken on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

Along with launching PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corporation along with its parent company KRAFTON, Inc., plans to make investments worth $100 million in the country to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries. Outside of the manufacturing industry, these investments will represent the largest made by a Korean company. The company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.

Focusing on privacy and security of Indian players data, PUBG Corporation will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed. To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green-hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

PUBG Corporation also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular titles amongst Indian gamers. Even though it had the highest number of downloads from India, the country isn't among the top contributing nations in terms of the revenue. However, industry sources estimated that the ban of PUBG Mobile would cost Tencent Games approximately $100 million a year, and a bigger opportunity loss for the future.

