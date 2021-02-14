Pulwama attack anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

Netzines across social media platforms on Sunday, February 14, remembered the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation two years ago in the Pulwama terror attack. The day marks two years of the deadly attack when terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 Indian soldiers. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The deadly attack pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war, following which India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. It also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status given to Pakistan following the terror attack.

The CRPF remembered the martyrs of Pulwama attack on Sunday and wrote, "Did not Forgive, will not Forget: Salute to our brothers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in #PulwamaAttack . Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant Bravehearts".

Since the Pulwama attack, the CRPF has decided to completely overhaul its SOP (standard operating procedure) for moving convoys on the highways. Instead of moving in large convoys, the CRPF convoy moves in smaller contingents with a maximum of 40 vehicles. Also, post the attack, the majority of vehicles used for convoy movements have been upgraded to withstand bullet and low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions.

The government has also allowed all personnel to take a flight to Srinagar from either Jammu or Delhi. It has also increased the frequency of air courier service for central paramilitary forces by adding flights from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu and back.

Also read: Rebooting Economy 67: Set the record straight before setting up a Bad Bank

Also read: No respite! Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th day in a row, continue to soar in Delhi, Mumbai