No respite! Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th day in a row, continue to soar in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, diesel continue to soar across metros, touching all-time highs after being increased for the sixth straight day on Sunday, February 14. Oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices by almost 29-32 paise.

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been raised by 29 paise from 88.44 per litre to Rs 88.73 a litre, while diesel rate was increased by 32 paise from Rs 78.74 per litre to Rs 79.06 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

In Noida petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 87.50 and Rs 79.49 per litre, while in Gurugram, a litre of petrol and diesel will cost Rs 86.74 and Rs 79.63.

In Bihar's Patna, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 91.12 and Rs 84.27 respectively, while a litre of both the fuels costs Rs 87.44 and Rs 79.43 in Lucknow. In Chandigarh, petrol and diesel cost Rs 85.39 and Rs 78.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates have been revised to Rs 95.21 per litre, and Rs 86.04 a litre, from Rs 94.93 and Rs 85.70 per litre, respectively. Presently, the fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metros.

Check out the latest petrol and diesel rates in your city:

Kolkata petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 90.01 per litre and Rs 82.65 per litre.

Chennai petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 90.96 per litre and Rs 84.16 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel costs Rs 91.70 per litre and Rs 83.81 per litre.

Petrol and diesel rates are revised on a daily basis in line with changes in international crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Centre is unlikely to slash taxes to cut fuel prices. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, February 10, ruled out any cut in excise duty to give relief to end-consumers from the increasing retail prices of petrol and diesel, which have soared to all-time highs.

Responding to questions on spiralling fuel prices in the Parliament, Pradhan said retail pump rates are controlled by international prices as India is 85% dependent on imports for meeting its needs.

"When the international price of crude oil is higher, we have to increase the prices and when the international price is lower, we have to decrease the prices here too. dis is a market mechanism which is followed by oil marketing companies. We have given the freedom to them," the minister said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.