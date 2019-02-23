Pulwama attack: Trump says situation between India and Pakistan 'very, very bad'

A day after United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attacks, US President Donald Trump on Friday said the current situation between India and Pakistan is "very, very bad", PTI reported. This comes in reference to the suicide bombing in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF jawans dead on February 14.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack has seen a massive offensive by India against Pakistan on the diplomatic and political front, with India making continuous effort to isolate the belligerent neighbour in the international arena.

"Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation. We would like to see it (hostilities) stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that (process)," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office, according to PTI.

Trump said his administration is communicating with authorities in both the countries to de-escalate the situation. "India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people with an attack. So I can understand that also."

"We're talking. A lot of people are. It's going to be a very, very delicate balance. There is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what just happened," he said, the agency reported.

According to the agency, the president said the US has improved ties with Pakistan and works are on for meetings with Pakistan leaders and officials. The United States' relation with Pakistan has developed in the last few months, he added.

"I stopped paying Pakistan the USD 1.3 billion that we used to pay them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan. Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other presidents. We were paying Pakistan USD 1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment, because they were not helping us in the way they should have," PTI quoted Trump as saying.

India is getting global support increasingly after the deadly Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday condemned in the 'strongest terms' the 'heinous and cowardly' terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," the UNSC press statement on the 'Suicide Bombing in Pulwama' said.

Earlier this week, France, along with the United States and United Kingdom, announced to move a fresh proposal soon under the UNSC resolution 1267 to ban Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a proscribed organisation under the United Nations (UN).

