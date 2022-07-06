Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get remarried in Chandigarh tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get remarried in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday. Mann, 48, will marry Gurpreet Kaur who is from Sangrur. Only close family members and friends will attend the wedding function. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is one of the guests in the wedding.

Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back. He was married to Inderjit Kaur until 2015, when the couple filed for mutual divorce. He has two children who attended his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Punjab in March this year.

Recently the Punjab CM said his government will provide each household free electricity up to 300 units every month starting from July. Punjab Assembly even passed a resolution against central government’s 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence forces. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was the one to move the resolution in the House.

AAP leader Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister in March, 2022. AAP had romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

In his first speech after becoming the chief minister, Mann assured the people of the state that his party's government in Punjab will work to address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight. He had also promised that the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.



