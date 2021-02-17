Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Congress party sweeps local body polls, Manpreet Singh Badal congratulates party workers

The Congress party has bagged massive wins in the Punjab local body elections. The party bagged all the municipal corporations-- Moga, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Abohar, Batala and Bathinda. The Congress' win in Bathinda is the most unusual as it has been a bastion of the Akalis for a very long time.

The outcome of these elections is significant as it comes on the back of the ongoing farmers protests at Delhi's borders and also during the last year of Amarinder Singh's government in Punjab. Punjab's Minister of Finance and Planning Manpreet Singh Badal has congratulated the Congress party for their landslide victory in the Punjab Local Body elections 2021. Badal tweeted, "History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the first time in 53 years! Thank you to all Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day."

Here are live updates on Local Body elections in Punjab 2021 from BusinessToday.In:

02:25 pm: Manpreet Singh Badal congratulates party workers on win in Punjab local body polls

Thank you to all contestants who kept the flame of democracy bright and burning. We stand committed in working together for the development of Bathinda and ensuring a better future for our residents. pic.twitter.com/N7Y2xMahO3 - Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) February 17, 2021

02:10 pm: The Shiromani Akali Dal has won 8 seats in Madki Nagar Panchayat of Ferozepur district.

01:55 pm: Sangrur district results

Amargarh

Congress-5

SAD-5

AAP-1

Longwal

Congress-9

Independents- 6

Ahmedgarh

Congress-5

SAD-1

AAP-1

Independents-1

Sunam

Congress-19

Independent-4

Dhuri

Congress-11

AAP-2

Independents-8

01:40 pm: Congress has won in Punjab's Pathankot Municipal Corporation. Congress has won 30 seats on 30 wards, BJP on 9 so far whereas independents have won on 1.

01:25 pm: Moga municipal corporation result

Total wards-50

Congress-20

Akali Dal-15

Independents-10

AAP-4

BJP-1

01:10 pm: Results for Amritsar district

Ramdas

Congress-8

Akali Dal-3

Majithia

Congress-2

Akali Dal-10

Independents-1

Reiya

Congress-12

Akali Dal-1

Ajnala

Congress-7

Akali Dal-8

Jandiala

Congress-19

Akali Dal-3

Independents-2

12:55 pm: Mohali municipal corporation election result to be declared tomorrow

Out of the 8 municipal corporations in Punjab, results of only 7 will be declared today. The result of Mohali municipal corporation will be declared tomorrow owing to repolling today.

12:40 pm: Congress wins 14 wards in Bathinda while former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal wins 7 wards

12:25 pm: Patiala local body election news (from Rajpura district)

Congress-27 SAD-1

AAP-1

BJP-2

12:10 pm: Punjab Municipal election results live: Harsimrat Kaur Badal wishes luck to SAD candidates

Wishing the best to @Akali_Dal_ candidates! While the aim is to win, I am proud of our people who strived to keep democracy alive even as Cong resorted to every unfair mean to win. Each SAD candidate who fought this repressive govt is already a winner. Kudos to you all!#MCPolls pic.twitter.com/uexLjd2tvZ - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 17, 2021

11:55 am: Fazilka municipal body election update

Congress-11

SAD-5

AAP-1

11:40 am: Counting of votes underway in Ludhiana