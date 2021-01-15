'Put COVID-19 vaccine in chai': Netizens suggest innovative ways to get India vaccinated

Food is an inseparable part of an Indian's DNA and is also one of the many ways for us to explore the diversity in our country. Once we hit the road, we want to try everything from a cup of kadak chai to chicken momos and from scrumptious golgappas to everyone's favourite chaat. Keeping in mind India's love for food, netizens have come up with funny ways -- likely to be least resisted by Indians -- to vaccinate the country.

It must be mentioned here that India is preparing to kickstart the vaccination roll-out on January 16.

Here are the ways Twitterati thinks India can be smoothly vaccinated:

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

The nationwide coronavirus immunisation drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. According to the government, this will be the largest vaccination programme globally as it will cover each and every inch of the country and all preparations to start this programme on the principles of 'Jan Bhagidari' are in place.

Adequate doses of two vaccines- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield have been delivered across all states and union territories with the help of Union Civil Aviation Ministry. During this vaccination programme, top priority will be given to approximately 1 crore healthcare workers, around 2 crore frontline workers and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age but with associated comorbidities.

