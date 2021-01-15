COVID-19 vaccination drive: All you need to know about the integral CoWIN app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-off India's coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16. He will also launch the much talked-about CoWIN app that is integral to the country's vaccination process. So far, 80 lakh beneficiaries from the first priority list have been registered on the app that will track them for vaccination on a real-time basis.

However, the app is not yet functional. It is likely to be open to the general public for registration by the end of March 2021. If you have downloaded the CoWIN app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store, it is not likely to work. You must keep in mind that the version you have downloaded could be a fake one. Such apps must not be given access to one's data.

The government has asked people to stay away from fake CoWIN apps. "Some apps named 'CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official platform of the Government, are on App Stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the app is being populated with the data of 1 crore healthcare workers who would receive the coronavirus vaccine in the first phase. So far only officials have access to it.

COWIN - THE APP

The app will be used both by vaccinators and beneficiaries for smooth rollout of the vaccination process. The app has four modules, including user administrator, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgement, and status updation.

The back-end module

The back-end module will show the ones managing the details what is happening at block-level cod chain points. The app will flag in case of power outage or any other issue.

The primary function of the application currently is to see temperature loggers and send real-time information to the central server.

Administrator module

The app will track the beneficiaries as well as vaccination session planning and management.

Registration module

Users can register to get vaccinated on CoWIN app. The app can be downloaded for free and one can self-register. It will also be used to record vaccine data.

Common service centres can also help one register at the block level. Managers can upload bulk data.

Vaccination details such as when the dose was given and when the second one is due can be verified.

Beneficiary acknowledgement

A certificate with a QR code will be given after vaccination. It will also track dropouts. Sessions held and upcoming sessions will also be monitored.

WHAT DOCUMENTS WILL BE REQUIRED

Users will need to upload a valid photo ID for registration. Aadhaar, driving licence, voter ID, PAN card, passport, job card or pension document must be produced. One can also submit Health Insurance Smart Card, MGNREGA card, official IDs issued by MPs, MLAs or MLCs. Passbooks issued by bank or post office and service ID card issued by state or central government and public limited companies would also be accepted.

