PVR opens third multiplex in Jalandhar, revamps Friends Cinema

Theatre chain PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced the launch of its third multiplex in Jalandhar, Punjab. PVR has revamped the erstwhile single screen Friends cinema, a popular destination for city residents, into a modern multiplex.

With the launch, PVR has augmented its presence in Jalandhar with 15 screens across three properties and consolidated its foothold in Punjab with 59 screens across 11 properties and 271 screens across 61 properties in North India.

PVR has strengthened its growth momentum in FY 2021-2022 with 866 screens at 180 properties spread across 73 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

PVR explained, in an official statement, that the six-screen property is the first one in Jalandhar to be equipped with laser projection.

The new PVR Friends Cinema incorporates a modern design language in its interiors and has a total seating capacity of 715 guests with plush recliners, it said.

PVR added that its new property has a "visually stunning" foyer with multiple framed custom artworks with a "renaissance" theme, celebrating legendary actors and actresses of Hollywood as well as Indian Cinema. It added the dual foyer space with concessionaire facilities on two separate levels caters to the gourmet food preference of patrons.

The halls will have an advanced Dolby 7.1 technological solution that allows crystal-clear, high-definition immersive audio w. Next-Gen 3D technology will provide a more captivating and immersive viewing experience, explained the firm.

Speaking about the launch, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. said, "Friends is a popular cinema destination in the city that had started operations way back in 1975 and we have been able to remodel and modernize the destination to suit evolved tastes and preferences of movie goers."

"Our expansion in Jalandhar reiterates our commitment to strengthen our presence beyond metro cities. Punjab has a strong base for movie culture across all its cities, which we aim to tap in by making new age movie viewing experience accessible to a larger audience base," he added.

Despite the announcement, PVR stock at NSE was down 0.95 per cent at Rs 1,706.75 on Thursday.

