'Quit my job on 1st Day, stood up to toxic boss': Redditor's cautionary tale on work-life balance

In recent years, the concept of work-life balance has gained significant traction across India as discussions surrounding mental health, employee well-being, and a healthy work culture become increasingly prevalent. Young professionals are beginning to push back against the longstanding expectation of overwork that has characterised many Indian workplaces, advocating for respect for personal time and challenging the pervasive "hustle culture."

A striking example of this shift came from a Reddit post by Shreyas, a UI/UX designer who shared his experience of quitting his job on the very first day due to unreasonable expectations set by his new boss.

Shreyas recounted a lengthy interview process that spanned several weeks, during which he completed over 80 hours of work for two assignments, one of which was directly related to the company's product—a clear warning sign for him.

Despite being offered a salary of 7 lakh per annum, below the industry average, he accepted the position based on the promise of a fully remote setup, hoping it would afford him the flexibility to pursue his own startup.

However, on his first day, Shreyas encountered a stark reality. His manager communicated that he was expected to work beyond normal hours without additional compensation, a situation he found deeply troubling. When he attempted to discuss work-life balance, his boss dismissed the concept as "fancy" and "Western behaviour."

The final straw for Shreyas was his manager's condescending attitude, which included scolding and belittling him when he sought to negotiate work conditions. "I understand that startups sometimes require extra hours—I’ve done that myself as a co-founder. But there’s a difference between going the extra mile for your own project out of passion and being coerced into it in a professional setting with an established, profitable company," he explained in his post.

Shreyas attached a screenshot of his resignation email, in which he voiced serious concerns about his boss's work approach. He expressed that his boss had made inappropriate remarks regarding his activities outside of work hours, stating that what he chooses to do in his personal time—whether exercising, spending time with family, sleeping, or reading—is his prerogative and should not be criticised.

He further emphasised that expecting work without fair compensation undermines legal standards and disrespects every employee. Shreyas concluded his email by suggesting that it would be best for his boss to find someone else who would meet his expectations. He explained that he prioritises professionalism and respect in his work relationships.

In response, Shreyas's boss acknowledged that both parties should seek an employee and employer whose expectations align. He mentioned reconciling their differences was unproductive, given their mutual agreement to part ways.