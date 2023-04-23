Rahul Gandhi thinks ‘this politician’ makes great food; see who

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Instagram to share a clip of his recent interview, where he discussed his love for Indian sweets, the best cook in the Gandhi family and more.

In the interview with the YouTube channel 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai', Gandhi also revealed the name of a politician who makes the best food. According to Rahul Gandhi, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav makes great food.

He further said, "But among all of us, my mother makes the best food." The former Member of Parliament also said that while his sister "won't like it" but his mother Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi is number one in cooking. He added that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ranks second in terms of cooking.

In the interview, Gandhi also said that he drinks coffee in the morning and prefers tea at night. Furthermore, he added that he prefers "Indian mithai" over French desserts and said that he would pick sweet food over spicy food.

A few days back, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow and said that "he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth". The move comes after the disqualification of the former Lok Sabha MP.

Rahul Gandhi said the government bungalow located at 12 Tughlaq Lane was given to him by the people of the country and he had stayed there for 19 years. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present as he handed over the keys to his official bungalow.

