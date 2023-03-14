Railway Minister sacks ticket checker for allegedly peeing on a woman passenger

A ticket checker was fired today for allegedly peeing on a woman travelling in an Amritsar-Kolkata train in a drunken state. The action of sacking the ticket checker has been taken on the instructions of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

On Monday, a resident of Bihar, Munna Kumar, was arrested in Lucknow after he urinated on a passenger's head on Sunday.

As per the Government Railway Police officials, the woman was travelling with her husband, Rajesh Kumar, in an A1 coach of Akal Takht Express. Munna Kumar was on leave on the day of the incident, they said.

A letter released by the Northern Railways to the accused reads, “The conduct showing disrespect to women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation. I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of "REMOVAL FROM SERVICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT" for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant.”

The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, tweeted the letter and wrote, “Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect.”

Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect. https://t.co/NPqUXFtVbY — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 14, 2023

This incident came to light after months of two similar incidents reported on Air India flights.

On an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, a "drunk" male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger. A similar incident with a man peeing on a female passenger's blanket occurred on the Paris-Delhi route just ten days after the horrifying occurrence.

