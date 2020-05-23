Railways to operationalise 2,600 more Shramik special trains in next 10 days

Railways will operationalise 2,600 more Shramik Special trains in the next 10 days as per the needs of state governments, the Railways Ministry said on Saturday. According to the government, this is expected to benefit 36 lakh stranded passengers across the country.

Indian Railways started running "Shramik Special" trains from May 1, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

The Railway board, on Saturday said that, "All migrants will reach destination as quickly as possible; Shramik Special trains will continue to run till there is need for it".

It added that 85 per cent of expenditure of Shramik Special trains was being borne by the centre, and states were paying 15 per cent in form of fares.

So far railways has run 2,570 Shramik special trains in the last 23 days. And, around 32 lakhs stranded migrants have been transported till now to their home States.

Out of the 2,570 trains, 505 are yet to reach their destination, while 2,065 trains have completed their journey.

According to data with the Railways, Uttar Pradesh (1246) has received the highest number of Shramik Special trains, followed by Bihar (804) and Jharkhand (124). Among the originating states, Gujarat (759) has used the most services to sent migrant workers home, followed by Maharashtra (483) and Punjab (291).

