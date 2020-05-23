AIIMS Delhi's cook die due to coronavirus; RDA demands resignation of hostel superintendent

A 54-year-old cook, who used to work at a hostel in AIIMS-Delhi, has become the latest casualty of coronavirus.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has blamed the hostel administration for the death of the cook. The association allegedly said that the cook died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.

The deceased was from Odisha. He used to work at the hostel mess of Dr. Rajender Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences.

The RDA has demanded regular screening and other safety measures such as the provision of thermal scanners, sanitisers, masks etc to ensure mess workers are able to work safely. The association said that these demands had fallen on deaf ears and that's why the cook died.

The RDA observed peace and lit candles on Friday evening in memory of the deceased.

All the contacts of the deceased, including doctors who attended him and his colleagues in the mess, might need to go under the quarantine process.

The resident doctors' association has requested the AIIMS administration to provide compensation to the family of the deceased cook.

"The RDA, AIIMS request the AIIMS administration to provide compensation to the grieving family of the mess worker who was serving us during the pandemic," they said.

The RDA has also demanded coronavirus-testing of all mess workers of the canteen in order to prevent further casualties.

They also sought the appointment of a more receptive and resident-friendly hostel superintendent and senior warden.

Incidents of coronavirus infection among health workers and front liners are rising in India. In several hospitals in Delhi, hundreds of doctors, nurses, and other health workers have reported coronavirus symptoms. This week, on May 18, a faculty member in the orthopaedic department of AIIMS was tested positive for coronavirus.

