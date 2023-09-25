Rainfall alert! IMD predicts rains in THESE states till September 28. Check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rainfall in several parts of India till September 28. Light/moderate rain showers with isolated heavy rainfall are likely to prevail in Bihar on September 25 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 28. Heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Goa, north interior Karnataka, and the Gujarat region on September 25.

Very heavy rainfall is also expected to occur over parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 26-28. The weatherman also predicted light/moderate rain showers with isolated heavy rainfall over parts of coastal Karnataka and Kerala on September 27 and 28 as well as over parts of north interior Karnataka on September 25, 27 and 28.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Konkan and Goa on September 25 and 28 and in central Maharashtra on September 27 and 28. While parts of Marathwada will witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers on September 27, similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over the Gujarat region till September 28.

The weather office predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over the rest of the country during the next five days. Moreover, thunderstorms with lightning are also expected to take place in various parts of the country till Thursday.

Parts of Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat region, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe are likely to report thunderstorms with lightning on Monday.

Parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph on September 26, 27 and 28. Parts of Kerala and Mahe are expected to witness similar weather conditions on September 27 and 28.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat region, Kerala and Mahe on September 26. Similar weather conditions are expected to occur over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat region on September 27 and over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa and the Gujarat region on September 28.

Also Read: Market outlook: India's fiscal deficit to US GDP growth, factors that may drive Dalal Street this week

Also Watch: JSW Infrastructure IPO, Updater Services IPO to open for subscription in Top News on September 25: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to start operations

Also Read: US govt faces shutdown on October 1: What does it mean, who gets affected?