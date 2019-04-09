Rajinikanth starrer Darbar poster released, Tamil superstar to play a cop after 25 years

The filmmakers of Darbar, which means a court in Urdu, have released the poster of the much-awaited film today. The movie which stars Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles is directed by AR Murugadoss and will release around Pongal next year. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Lyca Productions, which is an Indian entertainment and production company, will produce the film. The production house released the first look of the movie on Twitter today. The movie is in the filming phase currently.

The poster suggests that Rajinikanth will play a cop, who is mischievous, stylish and crafty. It features the headshot of Rajinikanth against all things related to a crime scene and police. A furious dog with a collar belt that says police, yellow tape which is used in a crime scene to prevent people from entering the crime area, handcuffs, a police belt, cap, IPS badge, rifles, bullets and the Gateway of Mumbai, all can be seen on the poster. It also indicates that the story may unfold in Mumbai.

"You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse", reads the statement on the poster.

Rajinikanth will reportedly play a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a police officer in the 1992 film 'Pandiyan' in which he was the protagonist who wanted to avenge his brother-in-law's death.

Darbar is the 167th film of Rajinikanth's career. The crew so far consists of cinematographer Santosh Sivan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and editor Sreekar Prasad.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

