Ram Darbar, Sita Koop, Pilgrims Facility Centre, and more: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram Mandir

As the country gears up to witness the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has unveiled the detailed features of the temple.

According to the trust, the Mandir is in the traditional Nagar style. It has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

Sharing more details of the temple on X (formerly Twitter), the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote, "The Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors."

"In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) and on the first floor, there will be a Shri Ram Darbar. Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls," it added.

The Parkota (rectangular compound wall) with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the Mandir. At the four corners of the compound, there are four Mandirs - dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv.

In the northern arm is a Mandir of Maa Annapurna and in the southern arm is a Mandir of Hanuman ji, the trust said. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, it will provide medical facilities and locker facility to the pilgrims.

Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. Prime Minister Modi will attend the consecration ceremony.

The 'pran pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.

