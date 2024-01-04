scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Ram Darbar, Sita Koop, Pilgrims Facility Centre, and more: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram Mandir

Feedback

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop, Pilgrims Facility Centre, and more: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has unveiled the detailed features of the temple ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla)
SUMMARY
  • According to the trust, the Mandir is in the traditional Nagar style
  • It has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet
  • The Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall

As the country gears up to witness the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has unveiled the detailed features of the temple.

According to the trust, the Mandir is in the traditional Nagar style. It has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

Sharing more details of the temple on X (formerly Twitter), the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote, "The Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors."

"In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) and on the first floor, there will be a Shri Ram Darbar. Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls," it added.

The Parkota (rectangular compound wall) with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the Mandir. At the four corners of the compound, there are four Mandirs - dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv.

In the northern arm is a Mandir of Maa Annapurna and in the southern arm is a Mandir of Hanuman ji, the trust said. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, it will provide medical facilities and locker facility to the pilgrims.

Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. Prime Minister Modi will attend the consecration ceremony.

The 'pran pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.

Also Read: Weather update: Thick fog engulfs North India, flight operations affected at Delhi airport

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement