'Rarely it happens when a Hindi film music...': Subhash Ghai after US swimming team perform act on 'Taal Se Taal Mila' song

A unique act by the US artistic swimming team at the Paris Olympics captured the hearts of millions in India. The team's synchronized underwater sequence to the iconic Bollywood tune, "Taal Se Taal Mila," from the 1999 blockbuster film "Taal," has created a cultural sensation.

The video clip, which has gone viral on social media, showcases the swimmers performing intricate underwater choreography to the pulsating rhythm of the AR Rahman composition. The seamless blend of Western athleticism and Indian musical heritage has left audiences spellbound.

I feel blessed .. thank you all❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/jAYRvYaH1X — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 5, 2024

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, the director of "Taal," expressed his elation at the unexpected global reach of his film's music. "Rarely it happens when a Hindi film theme music like 'Taal' becomes iconic. It was seen at World Aquatics Doha 2024 which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL. I feel blessed," he shared on X.

The performance has sparked a wave of pride and admiration among Indians. Social media platforms are flooded with comments praising the swimmers' talent, the music's universal appeal, and the unexpected cultural crossover. Many have hailed it as a testament to the global influence of Indian music.

"This is a proud moment for all Indians & definitely Indian Music Rocks," wrote one user. Another commented, "Taal Se Taal is perfect for any event... AR truly is the face of Indian music."