Ratan Tata wants an abandoned dog to find a family; his Instagram post will touch your heart

Industrialist Ratan Tata won hearts on social media as he posted the picture of an abandoned dog appealing people to adopt the canine.

Tata who is not just an impeccable businessman but also an ardent dog lover put up the picture of 9-year-old 'Myra' on his Instagram handle on Sunday along with a stirring message.

Expressing dejection in his post, the industrialist said that he gets heart-broken every time he sees an abandoned animal.

"Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don't," Tata said in his post.

The 81-year-old businessman further said that he wrote the post to find the family for 'Myra'. Tata also appealed people to come forward and find a loving home for the pet.

"The kindness in 9-month-old Myra's eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family. Please don't be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio," he added.

Ratan Tata, around three weeks back, also wished his German Shepherd 'Tito' on its 14th birth anniversary and spread a very important message for everyone.

"Today would be the 14th birthday of my late dog, Tito. I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office," he posted.

He further wrote that while a few lucky ones get the comfort and love of families, many others struggle on the streets, and yet somehow, their affection remains the same.

He mentioned how much he respects people who strive for the welfare of these 'voiceless' (dogs), "Those of you who strive for the welfare of the voiceless, truly have my respect".

In 2018, Tata reopened Bombay House-the global headquarters of Tata Group on the 114th birth anniversary of the group's former chairman, JRD Tata.

He also got a special room created for the stray dogs living in and around the area in this 94-year-old heritage building.

Decorated with dog doodles and painted bright yellow, the room is for stray dogs to take shelter in, especially during rains and has the facility of water and food for them.

Tata who 'broke the Internet' with his debut on Instagram on October 30 has posted 7 pictures so far and has 621K followers.

Also read: Millennial Dumbledore Ratan Tata: How a young boy's humble initiative landed him a job with the industrialist

Also read: Ratan Tata's heart-warming post on Instagram traces his Cornell days