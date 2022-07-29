Ratan Tata wishes JRD on his 118th birth anniversary; says ‘his legend will continue’

Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, took to Twitter to wish aviator and industrialist JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary. JRD Tata has often been celebrated as the father of Indian aviation.

Ratan Tata said that JRD Tata had an enormous influence in his life. Ratan Tata and JRD Tata came from different branches of the Tata family. But it is a well-known fact that JRD mentored the young Ratan Tata when he joined the company.

“I remember JRD fondly on his 118th birth anniversary as a warm hearted and caring human being who had an enormous influence in my life. We shared many common interests, but what I really miss is his affection and kindness. Although Jeh is not with us, his legend will continue,” he said in a Twitter post.

I remember JRD fondly on his 118th birth anniversary as a warm hearted and caring human being who had an enormous influence in my life. We shared many common interests, but what I really miss is his affection and kindness.



Although Jeh is not with us, his legend will continue. pic.twitter.com/nLgsSAgj0F — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 29, 2022

JRD Tata helmed the Tata Group for over 50 years before passing on the reins to Ratan Tata. In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Ratan Tata said that JRD stepped down as the Chairman of Tata Industries in 1991. While there were no criticisms in the beginning, they received “vicious criticism” after JRD stepped down from Tata Sons.

There were other aspirants who were ambitious about the position and were “vocal of him having made the wrong decision”. He said that the criticism was personal and JRD was criticised for ‘nepotism’ while he was criticised as the ‘wrong choice’.

He said that he refused to take JRD Tata's office, but the aviator insisted. "I was lucky to have him there. He was my greatest mentor... He was like a father and a brother to me -- and not enough has been said about that," he had said in the interview from 2020.

Celebrating the 118th birth anniversary of the legend who gave India wings: Shri JRD Tata. A perfectionist who knew the devil was in the details. And a hero to all of us who live, love, and breathe aviation! pic.twitter.com/5WV7Q8EokE — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 29, 2022

Not only Tata, Jet Airways also wished the aviator. “A perfectionist who knew the devil was in the details. And a hero to all of us who live, love, and breathe aviation!,” it said in a post as it thanked JRD Tata for “showing the way for generations to follow”.

Also read: JRD Tata dreamt of making a 'Tata car', says Ratan Tata on industrialist's 117th birth anniversary

Also read: 'JRD Tata would be overjoyed': Ratan Tata on Tata Sons winning bid for Air India