'JRD Tata would be overjoyed': Ratan Tata on Tata Sons winning bid for Air India

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Sons chairman, shared an emotional message on social media immediately after the group won the bid to take back the reins of state-owned Air India. He said that former chairman JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was here today.

Along with the message, Tata also shared an old photograph of JRD Tata stepping down from an Air India aircraft.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

"The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is Great News! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry," wrote Ratan Tata as part of the message he posted on Twitter.

Tata further added, "On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of J.R.D. Tata has, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in the earlier years."

"Mr J.R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," Ratan Tata said.

Ratan Tata concluded his message by thanking the government for its recent policy of opening the select industries to the private sector. He signed off by saying, "Welcome back, Air India."

Tata Sons outbid the consortia led by SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh and emerged as the front-runner on the reserve price fixed by a panel of government secretaries. Tata Sons will now regain control of Air India after nearly 67 years.

Prominent Indian personalities have taken to Twitter to congratulate Tata Sons and Ratan Tata on regaining control of Air India

Welcome to where you belong.

Welcome to where you will be home.

Welcome to old-fashioned elegance and charm.

Welcome back to @TataCompanies

Air India now poised to return to glorious days. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) October 8, 2021

Looking forward to be proud of #AirIndia. In good hands. The expectations from the Tatas are high. With you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021

Air India done. Next BPCL. Good to remember disinvestments of both these state-owned entities was attempted during Vajpayee govt time but failed. BPCL disinvestment was done in ham-handed manner that Milords outlawed it. Thanks to meticulous homework, BPCL too will be done now — Prasanna Viswanathan (@prasannavishy) October 8, 2021

Air India losing Rs.20 Cr every day!

A historic day in PSU privatization.

After getting rid of this biggest white elephant, expect the most complex BPCL to follow. — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) October 8, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations Sir🌹#AirIndia is in safe hands 🙌

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/KERVVME0hD — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) October 8, 2021

Looking forward to seeing Air India be restored to when it was among the best airlines in the world & revive what once was its glory.



With #AirIndia now with #TataGroup, the combined entity is set for success.



All the best @RNTata2000, @TataCompanies and @airindiain! https://t.co/lGvGwcZScG — Rajiv Kumar (@RajivKumar1) October 8, 2021

