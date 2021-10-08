'JRD Tata would be overjoyed': Ratan Tata on Tata Sons winning bid for Air India

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Sons chairman, shared an emotional message on social media immediately after the group won the bid to take back the reins of state-owned Air India. He said that former chairman JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was here today.
Along with the message, Tata also shared an old photograph of JRD Tata stepping down from an Air India aircraft.
"The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is Great News! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry," wrote Ratan Tata as part of the message he posted on Twitter.
Tata further added, "On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of J.R.D. Tata has, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in the earlier years."
"Mr J.R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," Ratan Tata said.
Ratan Tata concluded his message by thanking the government for its recent policy of opening the select industries to the private sector. He signed off by saying, "Welcome back, Air India."
Tata Sons outbid the consortia led by SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh and emerged as the front-runner on the reserve price fixed by a panel of government secretaries. Tata Sons will now regain control of Air India after nearly 67 years.
Prominent Indian personalities have taken to Twitter to congratulate Tata Sons and Ratan Tata on regaining control of Air India
