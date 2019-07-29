Raw meat jumping off plate video...how real is it?

A terrifying video of raw meat jumping off a plate at a restaurant has shocked the internet. It has also started a debate on whether the video is doctored or real. After all, who has ever seen such a thing?! People are calling the meat 'zombie chicken' that can be seen jumping off in the massively viral video.

In the video one can see pieces of raw meat on a plate. One of those pieces starts twisting and crawling till it falls off the table. One can also hear people screaming in the background.

Facebook user Rie Philiips posted the video that has since then garnered 37k reactions and 271k shares. While the location of the restaurant is not specified, The New York Post says that the chopsticks visible could mean it is a Japanese, Chinese or Korean restaurant.

According to a website Snopes that does routine fact-checks, the video had at first emerged in June on a Chinese social media site. It is unclear what meat it is. While many are suggesting that it is chicken, Hong Kong News has said that the meat could be of a skinned frog.

While that might offer an explanation, it is not even close to winning the argument when it comes to the internet. Many on the internet believe that the video is doctored, while some are seeking some scientific explanation. The most common is that salt is making the meat react in some manner.

As for the rest, we are just freaking out.

