Business Today
Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani travels in Mumbai local train to beat traffic; watch video

Billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani ditched his cars for a ride in the Mumbai local on Friday.

SUMMARY
  • The 73-year-old shared glimpses of his journey to Ulhasnagar on Instagram, where his video has gone viral
  • Hiranandani said he took the train to save time and beat Mumbai’s notorious traffic
  • His Instagram video shows him waiting at the platform with other passengers and then boarding the AC coach

Mumbai's local trains have long served as the lifeblood of the bustling city, with thousands relying on them daily for their commutes. Amidst this, a surprising figure made headlines as a video surfaced of real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani embarking on a local train journey.

The 73-year-old co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group chose the Mumbai local for a quick trip to Ulhasnagar, capturing his experience on Instagram. The footage depicted Hiranandani, flanked by his team, awaiting the train alongside other passengers before boarding the air-conditioned coach.

In his Instagram caption, Hiranandani articulated his motive behind the unconventional choice, stating, "Saving time and beating traffic with the city's lifeline—a journey from Mumbai to Ulhasnagar in an AC coach was an insightful personal experience."

The video swiftly gained traction, amassing over 22 million views, with a myriad of comments lauding Hiranandani's decision to utilise public transport. "No match to Hiranandani... down to earth," one user praised. Another expressed a desire to meet Hiranandani in person, acknowledging him as a role model.

However, amidst the adulation, some raised concerns over Hiranandani's choice of coach, pointing out that he had boarded the handicapped coach, reserved for individuals with physical disabilities, pregnant women, and cancer patients. C

The move sparked mixed reactions, with supporters applauding Hiranandani's public transport use while critics pointed out the importance of adhering to coach-specific reservations.

Published on: Dec 30, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
