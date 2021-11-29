redBus, IRCTC collaborate to launch rail ticketing service 'redRail'

Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Monday announced its foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail. redBus has launched this rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation) as their authorised partner.

The Android app users of redBus will be able to make reservations for bus as well as rail travel now within the same app. In an official statement, redBus has stated that the service will be available on desktop, mobweb and iOS phones.

According to redBus, redRail will offer a superior booking experience to customers with a class-leading customer support system, from the time of booking the train tickets, till the time of boarding.

The system will relieve travellers of any anxieties associated with the reservation or the journey. This will include instant refunds on cancellations and customer support in five regional languages, noted the firm.

As an introductory offer, redRail will not levy any service fee or payment gateway charges

Commenting on the collaboration with IRCTC Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, "redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer close to 10 million daily travelers of trains in India, a very convenient, fast and safe mode of online train ticket booking on the go. As market leaders, the value that we offer to our customers is well understood and appreciated by intercity bus travelers".

"We are committed to offering the same experience to train travelers through redRail- our train ticketing interface on redBus. Along with IRCTC, we look forward to being the nation's most sought-after train ticketing platform," Sangam added.

Also Read: Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by pvt sector and IRCTC: Railway minister

Also Read: Indian Railways: IRCTC restores serving of cooked meals in these premium trains: Full list here