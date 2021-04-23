Remdesivir production to rise to 3 lakh vials per day, 25 new manufacturing sites approved

The Centre on Friday said 25 new manufacturing sites have been approved for production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and soon its production will rise to 3 lakh vials per day.

In a tweet, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply #Remdesivir."

Although it has been approved as an investigational drug for strict use under hospital conditions, Remdesivir has seen a surge in demand over the last few days as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 cases, leading to its shortage. On Friday, India recorded a record-high 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours. The number of active cases now stands at 24,28,616.

Earlier, this week, the government had waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the anti-viral drug to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.

The Centre has also banned export of the injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) till the situation improves.

Following government's intervention, pharmaceutical companies manufacturing Remdesivir voluntarily slashed prices last week. Currently, seven Indian companies are producing Remdesivir injections under voluntary licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences.

