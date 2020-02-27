Restaurant on Wheels! Railways converts old train coaches into eateries; check out pics

The Indian Railways' Eastern Railway Zone has converted two coaches of old trains into a restaurant. India's first 'Restaurant on Wheels' was developed by furbishing old train coaches at the Asansol railway station. The 'Restaurant on Wheel' was inaugurated by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.



Shri Babul Supriyo, Hon'ble MP inaugurated India's First "Restaurant on Wheels" for Railway Passengers at Asansol Railway station on 26.2.2020

The Restaurant On Wheels was developed by furbishing two over-aged MEMU coaches, an Eastern Railway official said.

One coach will serve tea and snacks, whereas, other will be a full-fledged 42-seater restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch as well as dinner to general public.

The official added that the effort was to generate non-fare revenue of Rs 50 lakh (approx) in the next five years.

Earlier Indian Railways' East Central Railway (ECR) modified an unused coach into cafeteria in Patna following a staff complaint about not having any cafeteria near Danapur coaching Depot.