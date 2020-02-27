scorecardresearch
Restaurant on Wheels! Railways converts old train coaches into eateries; check out pics

Restaurant on wheels: One coach will serve tea and snacks, whereas, other will be a full-fledged 42-seater restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch as well as dinner to general public

The Indian Railways' Eastern Railway Zone has converted two coaches of old trains into a restaurant. India's first 'Restaurant on Wheels' was developed by furbishing old train coaches at the Asansol railway station. The 'Restaurant on Wheel' was inaugurated by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.


One coach will serve tea and snacks, whereas, other will be a full-fledged 42-seater restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch as well as dinner to general public.

Inside image of 'Restaurant on Wheels'.

The official added that the effort was to generate non-fare revenue of Rs 50 lakh (approx) in the next five years.

Earlier Indian Railways' East Central Railway (ECR) modified an unused coach into cafeteria in Patna following  a staff complaint about not having any cafeteria near Danapur coaching Depot.

