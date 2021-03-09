Results of Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery announced: Here's how to check

West Bengal State Lottery Department has released the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery. Participants of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery can check the results on the official website - -www.lotterysambadresult.in. The results were released at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, i.e March 9, 2021.

West Bengal is one of the few states in the country which have a state-run lottery as private lotteries are illegal in India. A single ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery is available for Rs 6 and can be easily bought at any lottery shop in the state. West Bengal State Lottery Department will give away various prizes including a whopping Rs 50 lakh to the winner of the lottery.

The prize amounts of Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery are as follows:

First Prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize winner gets Rs 9,000

Third Prize winner gets Rs 500

Fourth Prize winner gets Rs 250

Consolation Prize winner gets Rs 1,000

Participants of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website - lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2. Click on the option which reads 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm'

Step 3: A new page will open which have all the winning numbers displayed

Step 4: Crosscheck the numbers on the screen with the number of your ticket

Those who have won prizes will have 30 days from March 9 to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department and claim their winnings. Prize winners would be required to submit their lottery tickets and provide valid identity proof for the verification process. After the verification process is complete, the winners will be handed over the prize amount after deduction of tax applicable to each.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive; mother Neetu Kapoor says he's 'recovering well