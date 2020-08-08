Rhea Chakraborty shares Sushant Singh Rajput's diary page; claims she only has one belonging of late actor

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday released a page from Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) diary and a photo of his sipper. The actor, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of abetting SSR's suicide, said the only belonging of Sushant she has is his sipper.

Rhea shared an image of a black-colored sipper with India Today channel with Rajput's film Chhichhore written on it. She also shared a piece of a page from Rajput's diary which had a gratitude list written on it.

"I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life (sic)," the note reads.

The 28-year-old told the channel that "it was (Sushant's) handwriting". She added that "Lillu is Showik (Rhea's brother), Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog".

Rhea was questioned by the ED for about eight hours on Friday in connection with the money laundering angle in the actor's death. Her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, Showik, Chartered Accountant (CA), Ritesh Shah, and business manager Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, were also questioned.

The ED's line of questioning, officials said, revolved around Chakraborty's income, investments, business deals, professional deals, and links. As per ED, while Chakraborty has filed Income Tax Returns stating an income of about Rs 14 lakh, the value of her investments are reportedly higher.

Meanwhile, the ED had summoned Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani to appear on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The father also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late film star.