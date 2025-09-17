'Rich on paper, broke in reality': Bengaluru engineers call out financial insecurity online

Despite earning some of the highest salaries in India’s tech sector, Bengaluru engineers say they remain financially insecure—living paycheck to paycheck and losing sleep over EMIs, job cuts, and a retirement that feels increasingly out of reach.

A post on Team Blind captured the growing frustration: “We’re the backbone of global tech… Yet when it comes to financial security, most of us are still living paycheck to paycheck.” The anonymous user pointed to rising incomes but stagnant peace of mind, asking others if their companies offer anything beyond “HR platitudes.”

The sentiment reflects a broader issue. Median annual salaries for top tech professionals in Bengaluru range from ₹2 million to ₹5 million, with some exceeding ₹10 million. But according to multiple reports, even engineers earning ₹1.5 lakh per month or more are struggling due to high rents, relentless EMIs, family obligations, and a culture of spending over saving.

Layoff anxiety and health emergencies only deepen the instability. Financial planning, especially for retirement, is often treated as an afterthought. While most rely on basic schemes like EPF or NPS, few actively manage long-term wealth or estate planning.

Some firms are trying to fill the gap. Deloitte, P&G, and Dell India have rolled out financial wellness programs offering advisory sessions, investment planning, and awareness tools. But for many, that’s still not enough.

“Companies give hikes, bonuses, wellness talks—but how many actually give us tools to plan a secure future?” the post questioned.

India still grapples with a financial literacy crisis: 73% of the population lacks essential money management skills. And in Bengaluru’s high-cost, high-pressure environment, even top salaries can evaporate without strategic planning.

With fintech and wealthtech startups racing to solve this gap, adoption remains uneven.