RPF jawan open fires inside Jaipur Express train; shoots ASI, three other passengers

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed the Palghar station. The constable shot dead an RPF ASI and three other passengers before jumping out of the train near Dahisar Station. The accused has been arrested along with his weapon and DCP North GRP has also been informed, news agency ANI reported citing Railway Protection Force sources.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Monday in the B5 coach of Jaipur Express between Vapi to Mira Road station. The slain ASI has been identified as Tika Ram, as per a statement by the police. The constable, identified as Chetan, used his automatic weapon during escort duty to kill the RPF ASI and three passengers of the train.

“It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan in escort duty, had fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram,” the police statement read. The constable has been detained by the Mumbai Railway Police at the Bhayandar station, as per the Railways. Palghar is nearly 100 kms away from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Western Railway DRM Nirahj Verma said families of the four people shot have been contacted. He added that an ex-gratia will be given to the families.

"We received the information that an RPF constable, who was on escort duty, opened fire. Four people were shot, one of them was an RPF ASI. We are providing all medical help and the families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," Verma said.

