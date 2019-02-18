RRB Group D Result still awaited, check updates on RRB Regional websites

RRB Group D Result 2018-19 Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Level-I result scheduled to be released by February 17 has been delayed and the new dates will be notified soon. The related updates on the Group D result will be announced on the regional websites of RRB Allahabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bhopal, Patna, Bangalore etc. You can check the result at www.indianrailways.gov.in

According to sources, the RRB is not likely to release the results before February 20, 2019. The news regarding the result will be put up on all the regional websites. The RRB Group D results have also been deferred earlier from February 13 till February 17 due to inexplicable reasons.

After the recent relase of RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key, the results for RRB Group D recuritment examination were expected to be relased soon, but it seems the candidates will have to wait a little longer.

Over 1.89 crore candidates have registered for the RRB group D examination for 62,000 vacancies in various units of Indian Railways. After the RRB group D result is released, RRBs will begin the process of fee refund for the candidates who are not selected for the next round. To receive their refund, candidates would have to submit their bank account details through the link which will be activated later by the RRBs.

The Railway Recruitment Board results will be declared on each of its regional sites. RRB Group D results can be seen by clicking on a link called Group D result, which will then take the candidates to the log-in page. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth details.

Cut-off marks for each category will be released simultaneously with the results. For unreserved category candidates the minimum required percentage is 40%. For OBC, SC and ST category candidates the minimum required percentage is 30%. To decide the cut-off marks score normalisation process will be followed.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB group D exam will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The criteria are different for male and female candidates. Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

The candidates will be given one chance to take the test. No second chances will be given, due to which practising the tests in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

The final merit list will be decided by RRBs after verifying the documents of the candidates. The role of the railway recruitment boards is only to select and recommend the candidates for the post. The appointment will be offered by the respective railway administration.