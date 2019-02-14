RRB Group D result to come out soon; here is what candidates must know

A day after a railway board official said that the RRB Group D results would be declared on February 17, a senior official from the RRB has now informed that results would be released at any time. More than 1.89 crore candidates have registered for the RRB group D examination, which is being held to fill up 62,000 vacancies in various units of Indian Railways. After the RRB group D result is released, RRBs will begin the process of fee refund for the candidates who are not selected for the next round.

For this the candidates need to submit their bank account details through the link which will be activated by the RRBs.

The Railway Recruitment Board results will be declared on each of its regional sites. RRB Group D results can be seen by clicking on a link called Group D result, which will then take the candidates to the log-in page. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth details.

Indian Railways had announced the massive recruitment drive on February 10, 2018.

Cut-off marks for each category will be released simultaneously with the results. For unreserved category candidates the minimum required percentage is 40%. For OBC, SC and ST category candidates the minimum required percentage is 30%. To decide the cut-off marks score normalisation process will be followed.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB group D exam will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The criteria are different for male and female candidates. Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

The candidates will be given one chance to take the test. No second chances will be given, due to which practising the tests in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

The final merit list will be decided by RRBs after verifying the documents of the candidates. The role of the railway recruitment boards is only to select and recommend the candidates for the post. The appointment will be offered by the respective railway administration.

