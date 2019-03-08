RRB MI recruitment 2019: Check application date, time, fee, how to apply

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release online registration of applications for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories on Friday March 8. Payment of the fees for the exam online is open till April 13. However, offline payments must be completed by April 11. Candidates can visit the official website for details. Here are the exam details including fees, deadline,all you need to know and how to apply:

Payment of fee

1) Online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI.

2) Offline fee payment can be made through SBI challan payment mode in any branch of SBI, or post office challan payment mode in any branch of Computerized Post Office.

Important dates

The offline payment will be allowed till 1:00pm of April 11, 2019 and online payment will be allowed till 11:59pm of April 13 for candidates who register successfully till 11:59pm of April 7. After making payment, candidates should submit their completed applications on or before 11:59pm of April 16, 2019.

Examination instructions:

There will be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable) and document verification and medical examination thereafter.

The question paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The question papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answer in CBTs. Deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer.

Examination fee:

Rs 500 - General and OBCs candidates. An amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded in due on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

Rs 250 - for PwBDs, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC, ST, minority communities and economically backward class candidates. This fee of Rs 250 will be refunded on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

Recruitment process:

Only single online application has to be submitted by the candidate through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs.

The recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

HOW TO APPLY

1) Log on to the RRB's official website rrbcdg.gov.in

2) Candidates can apply for the notified posts of any one RRB through online application mode by visiting the official website of RRBs zone wise

3) Click on the application link for recruitment of various posts of ministerial and isolated categories

4) Fill the required details

5) Scanned documents in JPEG Format to be kept ready before filling the application

The scanned documents should be of the following sizes: Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

SC/ST Certificate(Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

Scribe Photo (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB

6) Submit the online form and pay the application fee

7) Take the print out of application form for future reference